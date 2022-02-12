Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

1 arrested, charged after 59-year-old Toronto man found dead: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted February 12, 2022 1:53 pm
A Toronto Police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in downtown Toronto in this file photo. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

A man has been arrested in connection with a homicide investigation in Toronto, police say.

In a press release Saturday, Toronto police said officers responded to a “possible sudden death” on Thursday in the area of Grandravine and Futura drives.

Police said located a man with “obvious signs of trauma.”

Read more: Toronto shooting leaves man with serious injuries: police

According to officers, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers have identified him as 59-year-old Jorge Zapata from Toronto.

Toronto Police said 59-year-old Jorge Zapata was pronounced deceased at the scene. View image in full screen
Toronto Police said 59-year-old Jorge Zapata was pronounced deceased at the scene. Toronto Police / Provided

Officers said Jorge Langevin, 37, from Toronto has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Police said he was scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

“This is an active investigation and police remain in the area carrying out inquiries to establish the full circumstances of the occurrence,” the press release said.

Officers are urging anyone who may have seen Jorge Zapata, or who may have heard or witnessed anything suspicious to contact police.

Click to play video: 'Vaughan nurse to be sentenced for fatal cosmetic procedure' Vaughan nurse to be sentenced for fatal cosmetic procedure
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagToronto Police tagToronto tagToronto crime tagHomicide Investigation tagToronto Homicide tagTPS tagGrandravine Drive tagHomicide Investigation Toronto tagFutura Drive tagtoronto homicid investigation tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers