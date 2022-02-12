1 arrested, charged after 59-year-old Toronto man found dead: police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A man has been arrested in connection with a homicide investigation in Toronto, police say.

In a press release Saturday, Toronto police said officers responded to a “possible sudden death” on Thursday in the area of Grandravine and Futura drives.

Police said located a man with “obvious signs of trauma.”

According to officers, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers have identified him as 59-year-old Jorge Zapata from Toronto.

View image in full screen Toronto Police said 59-year-old Jorge Zapata was pronounced deceased at the scene. Toronto Police / Provided

Officers said Jorge Langevin, 37, from Toronto has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said he was scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

“This is an active investigation and police remain in the area carrying out inquiries to establish the full circumstances of the occurrence,” the press release said.

Officers are urging anyone who may have seen Jorge Zapata, or who may have heard or witnessed anything suspicious to contact police.