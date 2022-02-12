COVID-19: Hospitalizations in Nova Scotia see slight decline

Send this page to someone via email

The number of hospitalizations from COVID-19 in Nova Scotia declined slightly since Friday, the province announced on Saturday.

In an abbreviated weekend news release, the province said there were 79 people in hospital who were admitted due to COVID-19 and were receiving specialized care in a designated unit. That’s down by three since Friday.

However, another three people were in intensive care, for a total of 14.

The age range of those in hospital was nine to 93 years old, with a median age of 65.

In addition to the 79 people being treated for COVID-19, there were another 280 people with COVID-19 in hospitals. Of those, 133 people were identified as positive upon arrival at the hospital but were admitted for another medical reason, or were admitted for COVID-19 but no longer need specialized care while 147 people contracted COVID-19 after being admitted to hospital.

Nova Scotia Health also reported another 309 lab-confirmed positive COVID-19 tests on Saturday. Health authority labs completed 2,222 tests on Friday.

The province does not provide data on hospital discharges or deaths on weekends.

On Friday, Nova Scotia reported that a child under the age of 12 had died — the youngest death attributed to the virus in the province since the start of the pandemic.