SIU clears Toronto police officer in connection with death of man in custody

Ontario’s police watchdog, the Special Investigation’s Unit (SIU), says it has found “no reasonable grounds” to believe a Toronto police officer committed a criminal offence in connection with the death of a man in custody last October.

In a press release issued Friday, the SIU said on Oct. 14, 2021, a 48-year-old man was arrested and lodged in a cell.

“He appeared unwell but said his symptoms were not anything new,” the release reads. “The officer-in-charge did not feel he needed medical attention.”

According to the SIU, special constables “periodically” checked on the man throughout the night. However, the man was found dead in the cell the following morning.

“Paramedics were called but it was apparent the man had been deceased for some time,” the release said.

While the release said the cause of the man’s death remains “undetermined at this time,” SIU Director Joseph Martino “found no reason to believe that it is attributable to any unlawful conduct by the subject official (the officer in charge of the station with an overall responsibility for the care of prisoners in cells.)”

The SIU said the “nature and extent” of supervision provided by the special constables has been referred to the Toronto Police Service for investigation.

The SIU said it has no jurisdiction over the special constables.