Toronto police expand road closures as city prepares for anti-mandate protest

Police have expanded the road closures in downtown Toronto on Saturday as the city braces for another round of protests in solidarity with the anti-mandate demonstrations in Ottawa.

In a tweet Saturday, Toronto police said roads were closed in Queens Park Circle to the north, Dundas Street West to the south, Bay Street to the east and University Avenue to the west.

The force said all east-to-west traffic would be diverted, except Toronto Traffic Commission (TTC).

Officers warned the public to expect delays and “consider alternate routes.”

What’s more, in a tweet, police said the road closures had been expanded to include Church Street to the east, Spadina Avenue to the west, Queen Street to the South and Dupont Street to the north.

ROAD CLOSURES:

– Effective immediately, road closures have been expanded to:

– Church Street to the east, Spadina Avenue to the west, Queen Street to the South, and Dupont Street to the north

– Expect delays, and consider alternate routes.

^mg — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) February 12, 2022

The demonstrations, initially aimed at denouncing vaccine mandates for truck drivers crossing the Canada-U.S. border, have since morphed into a protest against a variety of COVID-19 restrictions and the federal government.

On Friday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford declared a state of emergency in the province as protests continued in Ottawa and at the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor.

Ford says he will enact orders making it “crystal clear” that it is illegal and punishable to block and impede the movement of goods, people and services along critical infrastructure.

This includes protecting international border crossings, 400-series highways, airports, ports, bridges and railways, according to the premier.

1:42 Trucker protests: Toronto mayor hopes protesters will ‘say their piece and go home’ Trucker protests: Toronto mayor hopes protesters will ‘say their piece and go home’

The state of emergency will also include protecting the safe and essential movement of ambulatory and medical services, public transit, municipal and provincial roadways and pedestrian walkways.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Toronto Mayor John Tory thanked Ford for declaring the state of emergency, saying it was “extremely clear that it is time for these illegal occupations to end and for people to go home.”

“It’s time, when looked at within the framework of everyone else’s rights and it’s time in terms of the overall well being of our country and our founding mantra — our founding mantra of our country: peace, order and good government,” Tory said.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Toronto Police Duty Insp. Michael Williams, said the force had developed a “substantial plan” involving several units and that “prioritizes public safety and limits disruptions to the city.”

“Part of that plan includes our ability to scale operations up or down as needed,” he said.

He said the force decided to close the area surrounding Queen’s Park “out of an abundance of caution.”

The area is closed to vehicles, but still open to foot traffic.

Williams said police were preparing and “getting a footprint in place.”

Williams said officers are hoping the demonstrations will be peaceful.

2:24 Toronto police reviewing new powers under province’s state of emergency Toronto police reviewing new powers under province’s state of emergency

“Of course, you know, we don’t want to see people shaking police cars, and inching big trucks up towards our members,” he said. “We’re certainly not looking for any type of confrontation, but we certainly do have plans in place if there is criminality.”

Last weekend, demonstrators gathered in Queen’s Park and in the park north of the legislature.

Protesters also temporarily blocked an intersection in the city’s downtown core. Two people were arrested as a result, however, the demonstrations were widely deemed to be peaceful.

— with files from Global News’ Aya Al-Hakim