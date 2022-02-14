Montreal florist makes life brighter for palliative care patients

Send this page to someone via email

Florist Carolyn De Bien’s days are full, and not just because Valentine’s Day is here.

She’s preparing bouquets to give residents at the Teresa Dellar Palliative Care Residence in Kirkland, west of Montreal — every one of them for free.

“It’s been 17, almost 18 years now,” she told Global News from her Griffintown flower shop, La Quenouille.

“It’s just for the pure pleasure of the people in the rooms.”

De Bien said every week she drops off 12 to 15 bouquets in donated vases.

“That’s why I was asking for vases because usually I send little vases or whatever, depending on what we have,” she explained.

She made the request for vases last week on the Nous sommes des citoyens du Griffintown Facebook page and according to her, the response was stronger than she expected.

People showed up with dozens but she’s always looking for more.

Dale Weil, executive director at the palliative care residence, pointed out that the the flowers they get from De Bien and others make a difference.

“We have a number of elements that add to the environment, add to the joy,” she explained, “and flowers is a very important one. In the summer we have flowers in all our gardens.”

De Bien said she gets calls frequently from patients who are just grateful, with some even telling her that it was their first time ever getting flowers from anyone.

“It chokes me up,” said the florist, shaking her head. “I can barely talk to them on the phone when that happens. It’s so surprising.”

She insists the sight and smell of flowers can brighten anyone’s day.

I believe everybody should have a flower once in a while,” she stressed, “and if they can’t get it from somebody they should give it to themselves because you need this beauty in your life.”

