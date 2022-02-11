SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

COVID-19 vaccination shuttle buses now in service in Montreal

By Tim Sargeant Global News
Posted February 11, 2022 7:30 pm
Click to play video: 'Montreal public health steps up efforts to vaccinate in areas with low rates' Montreal public health steps up efforts to vaccinate in areas with low rates
WATCH: Efforts continue in an attempt to boost vaccination levels in key districts of Montreal. New city buses dedicated to transporting people to vaccination sites are being rolled out. The move is part of a new initiative to boost vaccination. As Tim Sargeant reports, the number of doses being administered has been dropping significantly in recent weeks.

Montreal’s Société de transport de Montréal (STM) buses are on the move.

Special, dedicated shuttles are running along dedicated lines to bring people to COVID-19 vaccination clinics in districts where rates are well below the Quebec average.

Officials are hoping to increase the inoculation levels against COVID-19 in areas like Saint-Léonard and Montréal-Nord, where the vaccination levels are below 75 per cent (according to the latest data) while on average, 82 per cent of the Quebec population is considered adequately vaccinated.

The shuttle buses run free of charge and take people to clinics in Saint-Léonard, Montréal-Nord, Ville-Émard and LaSalle. Health-care officials are hoping people with limited mobility and those who may have other appointments will get their first, second or booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Read more: COVID-19 — Campaign to vaccinate students in Montreal schools picks up

Story continues below advertisement

“We have to keep going to get people to get vaccinated. It’s the key to get out of this pandemic situation,” Jacques Couillard, the assistant to the CEO of CIUSSS du Centre-Sud-de-l’Île-de-Montréal, said at a press conference.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'COVID-19 update' COVID-19 update
COVID-19 update

Daily vaccination rates have dropped below 50,000 the entire month of February. While COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are on a downward trend, the Omicron variant remains a threat and is the dominant variant of the coronavirus in the province.

“This is really the government, the CIUSSS (centres intégrés universitaires de santé et de services sociaux), the city reaching out for people to get them vaccinated,” Lionel Carmant, the junior health minister, said.

Read more: Quebec sees big drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations, 39 more deaths added

Story continues below advertisement

Carmant says the goal is to reach out to the unvaccinated in some Montreal areas where vaccination coverage has remained low.

Mobile clinics to boost coverage have been operating for several months; officials hope the free bus service will be another incentive to encourage people to get the vaccine.

“You just get on that bus and you know you will get to that destination,” Laurence Parent, STM board of directors vice-chairperson, said.

The bus service will run through until Feb. 19 and will be re-evaluated after that time.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagcovid-19 vaccines tagVaccines tagSTM tagcovid vaccines tagcovid vaccination tagVaccination Clinics tagShuttle Buses tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers