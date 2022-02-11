Virtual town hall meeting to discuss proposed Express Go bus line between Peterborough and GTA

Send this page to someone via email

A virtual town hall will be held next week to discuss a proposed new Express Go Bus line between Peterborough and the Greater Toronto Area

Peterborough-Kawartha MPP Dave Smith and Metrolinx — which oversees Go Transit — will host the virtual town hall on Tuesday, Feb. 15, at 6 p.m. via Zoom.

Smith says the session will allow key stakeholders and the general public to ask questions and provide feedback to help “optimize” the proposed bus line to meet the needs of residents.

Smith says if the project is successful, it will offer an “affordable, fast, and environmentally friendly way to travel.” The route would go from Peterborough to the Go station at Highway 407 and Yonge Street in Richmond Hill, with stops at Trent University, the Peterborough bus terminal in the downtown, and at Fleming College.

Currently, Go Transit offers service between Oshawa and Peterborough.

“This is a project we’ve been working on with stakeholders and Metrolinx over the last 18 months,” Smith stated. “The development of this project is at a critical stage; where we need to engage with the community to generate support and gather feedback to inform the proposed new route.”

Registration for the virtual town hall is available on MPP Smith’s website. There is also a short survey available online, which Smith says will help demonstrate to Metrolinx that there is demand for the project and to ensure that the project meets the needs of the community.

In May 2021, Greyhound Canada halted bus routes across the country, including in Peterborough. Its terminal on Simcoe Street was sold and now houses an opioid response hub.

