Manitoba COVID-19 hospitalizations slowly on the decline

Send this page to someone via email

In the latest COVID-19 update, health officials said Friday the strain on Manitoba hospitals is slowly easing.

According to the province, six Manitobans were checked out of hospital putting the number of those receiving care at 656. The ICU also went down by one, leaving the number of occupants at 41.

Another 19 Manitobans with COVID-19 died this week, bringing the total number of fatalities to 1,619.

The numbers from health officials say 58 per cent of kids aged five-11 have received their first dose of vaccine and 42.3 per cent of eligible Manitobans have received three shots.

0:59 COVID-19: Manitoba moves to drop all restrictions, mask mandates by March 15 COVID-19: Manitoba moves to drop all restrictions, mask mandates by March 15