Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Manitoba COVID-19 hospitalizations slowly on the decline

By Keesha Harewood Global News
Posted February 11, 2022 2:54 pm
Click to play video: 'Manitoba’s COVID-19 numbers: February 10' Manitoba’s COVID-19 numbers: February 10
WATCH: Manitoba's COVID-19 numbers show 19 fewer people are hospitalized in the province while there is a slight drop in ICU patients.

In the latest COVID-19 update, health officials said Friday the strain on Manitoba hospitals is slowly easing.

According to the province, six Manitobans were checked out of hospital putting the number of those receiving care at 656. The ICU also went down by one, leaving the number of occupants at 41.

Read more: Manitoba moves to drop vaccine requirements, all COVID-19 restrictions by mid-March

Another 19 Manitobans with COVID-19 died this week, bringing the total number of fatalities to 1,619.

Trending Stories

The numbers from health officials say 58 per cent of kids aged five-11 have received their first dose of vaccine and 42.3 per cent of eligible Manitobans have received three shots.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Manitoba moves to drop all restrictions, mask mandates by March 15' COVID-19: Manitoba moves to drop all restrictions, mask mandates by March 15
COVID-19: Manitoba moves to drop all restrictions, mask mandates by March 15
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus in manitoba tagCOVID-19 Numbers tagManitoba COVID-19 tagManitoba Hospitalizations tagHospital Numbers tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers