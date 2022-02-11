Menu

Crime

Police investigate homicide after death of 39-year-old woman in Fort St. James, B.C.

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted February 11, 2022 2:29 pm
The side of an RCMP vehicle View image in full screen
The B.C. RCMP North District Major Crime Unit is investigating a homicide in Fort St James, B.C. Global News

Police are investigating a homicide after the death of a 39-year-old woman who was found by officers in medical distress at a Fort St. James home this week.

The woman died Tuesday, one day after Fort St. James RCMP responded to a call for help and found her “unresponsive” in the residence.

Police arrested the woman’s partner, a 39-year-old man and Fort St. James resident, for aggravated assault and breaching release conditions.

Read more: 66-year-old man rushed to hospital following stabbing in Coquitlam, B.C.

Fort St. James is a district municipality on the southeastern shore of Stuart Lake, in central B.C.

Trending Stories

The B.C. RCMP North District major crime unit has now taken over the homicide investigation, police said in a Thursday news release. The BC Coroners Service has also been called.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are withholding the name of the victim and the suspect until the BC Prosecution Service has had a chance to review the investigation and determine whether to lay charges, RCMP said.

The Mounties say anyone with information can contact the detachment at 250-996-8269.

Click to play video: 'Surge in Metro Vancouver gang violence' Surge in Metro Vancouver gang violence
Surge in Metro Vancouver gang violence
