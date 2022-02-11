Police investigate homicide after death of 39-year-old woman in Fort St. James, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating a homicide after the death of a 39-year-old woman who was found by officers in medical distress at a Fort St. James home this week.

The woman died Tuesday, one day after Fort St. James RCMP responded to a call for help and found her “unresponsive” in the residence.

Police arrested the woman’s partner, a 39-year-old man and Fort St. James resident, for aggravated assault and breaching release conditions.

Fort St. James is a district municipality on the southeastern shore of Stuart Lake, in central B.C.

The B.C. RCMP North District major crime unit has now taken over the homicide investigation, police said in a Thursday news release. The BC Coroners Service has also been called.

Police are withholding the name of the victim and the suspect until the BC Prosecution Service has had a chance to review the investigation and determine whether to lay charges, RCMP said.

The Mounties say anyone with information can contact the detachment at 250-996-8269.

