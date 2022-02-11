Menu

Health

Quebec sees big drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations, 39 more deaths added

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted February 11, 2022 12:03 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Quebec public health director claims new sub variant shouldn’t stop reopening plan' COVID-19: Quebec public health director claims new sub variant shouldn’t stop reopening plan
One day after announcing the province's COVID-19 reopening plan. Quebec public health officials say the more transmissible BA.2 variant is present in Quebec. But as Gloria Henriquez reports, they still believe the reopening is not happening too soon..

Another 39 deaths linked to the novel cornavirus were registered in Quebec on Friday, bringing the death toll since the start of the pandemic to 13,656.

Pandemic-related hospitalizations continue on a downward trend with 98 fewer patients over the previous day. Officials say 151 new COVID-19 patients were admitted and 249 discharged.

Read more: Quebec opposition parties call for end of COVID-19 state of emergency

Of the 2,214 patients, 164 are in intensive care — a drop of nine since Thursday.

The province confirmed another 2,662 new COVID-19 infections, with 23,935 tests carried out on Wednesday at screening facilities.

Daily caseloads, however, are not representative of the situation as testing continues to be reserved for priority groups.

Read more: Quebec’s National Assembly responds to threats of violence: ‘It is unacceptable’

Quebecers have registered the results of 76.472 rapid tests on the new government website, including 59,388 positive results.

Meanwhile, 30,651 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered for a total of more than 18.1 million shots given out since the inoculation campaign began in December 2020.

The confirmed caseload since the start of the health crisis has reached 894,613 while recoveries stand at 844,373.

In a news release published earlier Friday, Health Minister Christian Dubé unveiled a new self-assessment tool online to help Quebecers know which isolation rules to follow depending on their situation.

The tool is currently available in French only, but written guidelines are available in English on the Quebec government website, including new rules for those who contracted the virus on or after Dec. 20, 2021.

Health officials said people who got a positive test result or developed symptoms after being in contact with a positive person at home, do not need to isolate or do a screening test if they develop symptoms again or if they are still in contact with someone with COVID-19 at home.

The instructions are valid for a three month period after infection due to the low risk of reinfection during that time period.

