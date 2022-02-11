UNB in Fredericton makes cameo in new Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift music video

A new music video by pop-stars Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift received particular excitement by New Brunswickers.
Single The Joker And The Queen was first released by Sheeran in October 2021, but a new version of the song featuring Swift was released last night.
The new music video featured a view that may be familiar to East Coasters.
Thirty-two seconds into the video, a shot overlooks the Fredericton campus of the University of New Brunswick.
The shot looks towards the St. John River.
The university took notice of this too, and welcomed Sheeran and Swift over Twitter.
Their tweet read: “@edsheeran, we’d be happy to welcome you and @taylorswift13 for a campus tour anytime!”
