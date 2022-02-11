UNB in Fredericton makes cameo in new Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift music video

Send this page to someone via email

A new music video by pop-stars Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift received particular excitement by New Brunswickers.

Single The Joker And The Queen was first released by Sheeran in October 2021, but a new version of the song featuring Swift was released last night.

The new music video featured a view that may be familiar to East Coasters.

Thirty-two seconds into the video, a shot overlooks the Fredericton campus of the University of New Brunswick.

The shot looks towards the St. John River.

Yes, that's a shot of the @UNBFredericton campus in the new Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift music video! At 00:32, a brief shot overlooks the Fredericton campus of the University of New Brunswick – looking towards the St. John River. https://t.co/4ffNQyucB9 pic.twitter.com/CTG4ViB9e8 — Travis Fortnum (@travisfortnum) February 11, 2022

The university took notice of this too, and welcomed Sheeran and Swift over Twitter.

Their tweet read: “@edsheeran, we’d be happy to welcome you and @taylorswift13 for a campus tour anytime!”

Does this place look familiar? 👀 @edsheeran, we'd be happy to welcome you and @taylorswift13 for a campus tour anytime! https://t.co/4AdXbJwsCG — UNB Fredericton (@UNBFredericton) February 11, 2022