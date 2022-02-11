School and other cancellations around southern Manitoba on Friday

Send this page to someone via email

It’s another day of school closures and other cancellations around southern Manitoba due to blizzard warnings on Friday.

School Cancellations:

Border Land School Division

Portage La Prairie School Division- Oakville and Hutterian schools closed.

Seine River School Division

Buses:

Portage La Prairie School Division- all buses not running

Global News will keep updating these cancellation lists as more information becomes available.