Canada

School and other cancellations around southern Manitoba on Friday

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted February 11, 2022 7:00 am
The latest storm cancellations in Manitoba. View image in full screen
The latest storm cancellations in Manitoba. Global News

It’s another day of school closures and other cancellations around southern Manitoba due to blizzard warnings on Friday.

School Cancellations:

  • Border Land School Division
  • Portage La Prairie School Division- Oakville and Hutterian schools closed.
  • Seine River School Division
Buses:

  • Portage La Prairie School Division- all buses not running

 

Global News will keep updating these cancellation lists as more information becomes available.

