School and other cancellations around southern Manitoba on Friday

It’s another day of school closures and other cancellations around southern Manitoba due to blizzard warnings on Friday.
School Cancellations:
- Border Land School Division
- Portage La Prairie School Division- Oakville and Hutterian schools closed.
- Seine River School Division
Buses:
- Portage La Prairie School Division- all buses not running
Global News will keep updating these cancellation lists as more information becomes available.
