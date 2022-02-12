Canada at the Beijing Olympics: What to watch Saturday night, Sunday morning

Send this page to someone via email

The first members of Canada’s bobsleigh team will get their crack at competition during Day 9 of the Beijing Olympics, with more curling and hockey action to come.

For Canadian fans, events will begin Saturday evening and continue overnight into Sunday morning.

Here’s when you can see Canada compete (all times Eastern).

Events with multiple matches are marked with the start time of the earliest match. Medal events are marked in bold.

This post will be continuously updated as more events are confirmed.

Curling - 8:05 p.m. ET

The men’s team takes on the United States in their next round robin session at 8:05 p.m. ET Saturday.

Then at 1:05 a.m. ET Sunday, the women’s round robin continues when Canada faces Switzerland.

Bobsleigh - 8:30 p.m. ET

Bobsleigh competition officially gets underway in Beijing, starting with the first two heats of the women’s monobob at 8:30 p.m. ET Saturday.

Cynthia Appiah and Christine de Bruin will each race for Canada.

The athletes are looking to score a fast enough time across three heats to qualify for the fourth and final heat on Sunday.

Freestyle Skiing - 9 p.m. ET

Canadians Olivia Asselin and Megan Oldham will compete in two qualification runs in the women’s freeski slopestyle event, starting at 9 p.m. ET Saturday.

Then at 6 a.m. ET Sunday, Flavie Aumond, Naomy Boudreau-Guertin and Marion Thenault will make their two qualification jumps in women’s aerials.

Thenault is coming off a bronze medal win in mixed team aerials on Thursday.

Cross-Country Skiing - 2 a.m. ET

Teams of four will race for gold in the men’s 4×10-kilometre relay starting at 2 a.m. ET Sunday.

Antoine Cyr, Remi Drolet and Olivier Leveille will represent Canada in the event.

Biathlon - 4 a.m. ET

Emma Lunder will race for gold in the women’s 10-kilometre pursuit at 4 a.m. ET Sunday.

Short Track Speed Skating - 6 a.m. ET

Steven Dubois and Jordan Pierre-Gilles will both race in the fourth heat of the men’s 500-metre quarterfinals, which start at 6 a.m. ET Sunday. The top two skaters in each heat will move on to the semifinals with hopes of reaching the medal final at 7:14 a.m. ET.

Dubois won his qualifying heat on Friday, while Pierre-Gilles placed second in his own qualifying run.

At 6:44 a.m. ET, Courtney Sarault, Florence Brunelle, Kim Boutin and Alyson Charles will race for gold in the women’s 3,000-metre relay final.

The Canadian team won their heat in the semifinals on Wednesday.

Speed Skating - 8 a.m. ET

Ted-Jan Bloemen, Jordan Belchos, Connor Howe and Tyson Langelaar will compete in the men’s team pursuit quarterfinals that begin at 8 a.m. ET Sunday.

The four fastest teams will advance to the semifinals on Tuesday.

At 8:56 a.m. ET, Marsha Hudey, Brooklyn McDougal and Heather McLean will race for gold in the women’s 500-metres.

Hockey - 8:10 a.m. ET

The men’s team faces China in the next round of preliminary play at 8:10 a.m. ET Sunday.

