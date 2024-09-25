Brothers Tyrus, Elias Flory now U Sask. Huskies alongside head coach father Scott

Send this page to someone via email

Growing up with a father in the Canadian Football Hall of Fame, brothers Tyrus and Elias Flory have been front row to some truly iconic moments.

That includes one of the most infamous finishes to a Grey Cup ever in 2009, between the Montreal Alouettes and Saskatchewan Roughriders.

“My best memory was probably the ’13th Man’ Grey Cup,” said Tyrus. “I remember once we kicked the second field goal, him running and getting the ball. He actually gave it to me in the stands, we have that ball in our basement right now.”

That game ball was presented by three-time Grey Cup champion Scott Flory, who is enjoying a family affair on the University of Saskatchewan Huskies this season.

He’s now joined on the field at Griffiths Stadium by both Tyrus and Elias, who are both first-year players at receiver and quarterback with the Huskies this year.

Story continues below advertisement

“I guess my wife knows where we all are all the time anyways,” joked Scott. “It’s something definitely that I got to share as an athlete with my brothers. There were four boys and I played with all three of them. To have my sons on the team is pretty cool.”

1:58 First win still eluding U Sask. Huskies football team ahead of annual homecoming game

As mentioned, the Huskies are no stranger to multiple Florys on the roster with Scott playing alongside his three siblings in the 1990s.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Decades later, Elias said it’s a special feeling getting to do the same with his dad and older brother.

“My dad obviously played here and his three brothers also played here,” said Elias. “So it’s a lot of family lineage. It’s pretty cool to play with my brother and my dad for sure.”

Scott confirmed the lines between elite level head coach and supportive dad can get a little blurry, but is excited to see where his two boys will grow as full-time student-athletes on the Huskies.

Story continues below advertisement

“I try not to take the work stuff home as best I can,” said Scott. “I try to handle all the football stuff here at football, and then do the dad stuff at home.”

The Huskies are looking for a turnaround in Week 5 of the Canada West football season, as they’ll look to improve on their 1-3 record with a home tilt Friday against the University of Alberta Golden Bears.