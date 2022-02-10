Menu

Environment

B.C. lawyer for Crown says stay application in old-growth logging case is flawed

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 10, 2022 4:21 pm
Click to play video: 'Huge RCMP costs associated with Fairy Creek anti-logging protests' Huge RCMP costs associated with Fairy Creek anti-logging protests
Global News has learned through a freedom of information request that the RCMP have spent nearly $7 million enforcing a court injunction against anti-logging protestors at Fairy Creek. Kylie Stanton reports – Dec 20, 2021

A lawyer for the Crown says a court application calling for a stay of proceedings against those arrested at old-growth logging protests in B.C. is flawed and has no chance of succeeding.

Nick Melling says charges were never even recommended against the clients represented by one of the lawyers who is part of the application.

Melling says only one of the six applicants who has been charged has alleged mistreatment by police.

Read more: B.C. court ruling is likely bad news for environmental protesters

The RCMP have arrested people for allegedly violating an injunction against blockades in the Fairy Creek area of Vancouver Island.

Lead Crown counsel Lorne Phipps says what lawyers for some of the applicants are proposing would be a “radical break” from any case that’s come before the court because they’re relying on allegations of police misconduct related to others who were arrested.

Click to play video: 'B.C. logging protester found safe after disappearing in November' B.C. logging protester found safe after disappearing in November
B.C. logging protester found safe after disappearing in November

B.C. Supreme Court Justice Douglas Thompson says he has not reached any conclusion on whether the application is frivolous or has no chance of success.

Melling says over 1,000 people were arrested and more than 400 of them were charged with criminal contempt.

Lawyers for logging company Teal Cedar Products Ltd. were also scheduled to make arguments on the application in court.

 

© 2022 The Canadian Press
