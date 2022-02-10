Valentine’s Day 2022: 15 romantic gifts to get your heart racing

Valentine’s Day is fast approaching, and if you’re wondering what to gift your sweetheart this year, we have you covered — here are 15 of the most romantic, thoughtful gift experiences for the ultimate romantic night (or day).

Set your space up with good vibes

Ancient civilizations from the Romans and Greeks to the Egyptians and Chinese have used essential oils as part of skincare and therapy. You may already be aware of the many benefits essential oils can bring into your own space, but even if you’re not, you can set yourself and your sweetie up with Saje’s award-winning Aroma Om Ultrasonic Diffuser kit.

Available in a limited edition eucalyptus green beginning February 4, it comes with a limited edition Bloom Diffuser Blend to purify and humidify any space with Saje’s 100 per cent natural essential oil blend – a a euphoric mix of lavender, geranium and ylang ylang essential oils. The diffuser releases negative ions to reduce dust, pet dander and other airborne allergens, and comes with a decorative cement cover and an optional LED light feature to add ambiance on your special day.

Aroma Om In Bloom Ultrasonic Diffuser Kit, Saje Wellness, $100.

Bring a little ‘soulcare’ into your day

Alicia Keys’ recently launched line of self-care and beauty products, Keys Soulcare, combines modern skin science with ancient beauty rituals. The line is now offering the ultimate all-you-need Soulmate Ritual to share with your flame.

The Keys Soulmate Ritual includes a Sage and Oat Milk Candle to energize and add clarity, the Golden Cleanser with turmeric and chamomile to purify and soothe skin, the Be Luminous Exfoliator, Reviving Aura Mist for an instant refresh and to elevate your mood, the Obsidian Facial Roller to improve circulation and absorption and an all-over Comforting Balm. The kit is truly a gift for the giver and the receiver.

The Soulmate Ritual, Keys Soulcare, $226.

Bring the spa home to you with these matching his and hers robes

Whether you’re setting up an at-home spa day to celebrate with your partner or you’re looking for a thoughtful but practical gift, these his and hers matching robes will set the tone for the day or eve ahead.

Terry Cloth Couple Spa Robse with Embroidery, Amazon, $106.

Create ambience with a hand-poured candle

This cutely designed, hand-poured soy-wax candle is a great sentiment to share with someone you care for, and it’s a perfect addition to a romantic night in. The dusty pink matte ceramic “heart” vessel carries its signature Tobacco & Vanilla scent – a sweet aroma punctuated by notes of cinnamon, tobacco flower and vanilla. Turn the lights low, light the candle and create a memorable ambience. Best part? When the candle is done, you and your sweetheart can reuse the stylish container to store favourite items.

Paddywax Impressions Artisan Hand-Poured Scented Candle, Amazon, $34.

Level up your bath ritual with this divine immersive kit

In 2021, bath soaks were dominating beauty trends on TikTok, and we’re willing to bet this self-care ritual will continue into 2022. Give the gift of focused self-care with small-batch, Canadian-owned SELV Rituel’s Bath Immersive Kit. The kit includes aromatic ingredients such as rose buds, incense and other skin-nourishing ingredients, including Himalayan pink salt and vitamin E and other oils. Add the items one by one, and savour the ritual.

Bath Immersive Kit, SELV Rituel, $38.

Make bedtime a little extra special with these satin sheets

Calling all tactile twosomes: these silky, high lustre, wrinkle-free satin sheets will add luxury to your nighttime ritual. Find the right size for your mattress, and get ready to enjoy the smooth-silky feel of this six-piece set. Getting up out of bed just got harder.

Madison Park Satin Wrinkle-Free Luxurious 6-Piece Sheet Set in Grey Queen, Amazon, $53.

Put your favourite couple picture on a puzzle

What better way to let that special someone know you fit together like two pieces of a puzzle than to gift them a personalized wooden puzzle that you can work on jointly?

Make it a favourite couple picture or memory, and you’ll be reliving the moment all over again. Not only will putting the puzzle together introduce a relaxing mindfulness ritual, but it will help you both reaffirm that you’re working towards the same goals. Once complete, you can put it in a frame and hang it on the wall. Choose the best level of difficulty and send in a high-resolution version of the picture, and you’re set.

Personalized Puzzle for Adults (500 Piece), Amazon, $31.

Build intimacy and closeness with thought-provoking questions

This Canadian-made gift is the perfect way to get to know your partner even better through the art of conversation by following the question prompts on the cards in the Cool to Connect Classic Deck. The cards include questions that delve deeper, but also create opportunities to uncover answers to questions you wouldn’t normally ask one another. Want to take it up a notch? Try the Cool to Connect After Dark or for a little personal reflection, the Cool to Connect Guided Journal.

Cool to Connect Classic Deck and Cool to Connect After Dark, Cool to Connect, $37 each.

Nourish lips with this Canadian hydrating lip mask

This functional gift is not only a great option during the cold winter months, but it will also ensure your partner’s pout is supple-soft. Three Ships is a Canadian small-business, and its Buttercream Lip Mask is packed with natural ingredients such as shea butter, avocado, coconut and sunflower oils. It’s free of parabens, phthalates, artificial colours or flavours and other hidden nasties, so you can rest assured you’re gifting only the best.

Three Ships Buttercream Hydrating Lip Mask, Amazon, $18.

Help your love zero in on their signature scent

Does your special someone have a go-to signature scent like Rihanna? Is it warm and woodsy? Or citrusy and light? Fresh and floral? If they don’t yet have that go-to perfume, help them discover it! To get your partner started, a few great options include bottled-in-Quebec, French-designed and newly re-released legendary JACOB trio of fragrances in Classique, Joie De Vivre and Very Chic.

The trio comes seven years after the iconic fashion retailer closed its doors in Canada. Designed by the oldest and the world’s most established fragrance house, Charabot, each of the timeless and nostalgia-filled fragrances brings out something a little different.

Classique, Joie De Vivre and Very Chic, JACOB, $70 each.

Bring each other into focus with intimacy oil

This all-Canadian brand has a great line of plant-powered, premium skincare products, and it now offers its multipurpose dry-touch body oil (note, this is not a lubricant). Its velvety, serum-like consistency is nourishing and quick-absorbing, but also the perfect option if you’re looking to give your significant other a romantic massage.

The Intimacy Oil calms sensitive skin and revitalizes and tones it with vitamin E. It’s vegan, cruelty-free and waterless as well as dermatologist- and clinically-tested. Additionally, Graydon Skincare is also donating $1 dollar to support LGBTQ2S+ and marginalized youth for every 100 ml bottle sold, with the goal of raising $10,000. You can feel good while doing good.

Intimacy Oil, Graydon Skincare, $49.

Sweeten the deal with some premium craft honey

Support Canadian small business-owned Drizzle, and gift your sweetie the ultimate natural sweetener: this Drizzle Superfood Honey Box Set. You’ll find Ginger Shine and Turmeric Gold raw pure honey as well as a honey dipper. It’s a blend of superfoods, rich in nutrients and beneficial enzymes, and perfect for any ritual that calls for a little added sweetness.

Drizzle Superfood Honey Box Set, Amazon, $50.

Create new memories with your favourite foodie

Nothing says romance quite like chocolate-covered strawberries, except perhaps “chocolate fondue maker kit.” OK, so that doesn’t flow quite as well, but you can be assured that all that chocolate will. The kit comes with a deluxe electric dessert fountain fondue pot set, four forks and a party serving tray. If you prefer savoury over sweet, simply swap out the chocolate for cheese and you’re set.

Chocolate Fondue Kit, Amazon, $50.

If you can’t put it in words, put it on a card

This professionally printed card says it all without saying too much. Small business-owned and Canadian, Top Hat and Monocle greeting cards are made on high quality card stock and come in a great craft brown envelope.

Top Hat and Monocle Greeting Cards Valentines Day Card, Amazon, $6.

Embrace the gushy, gushy with a classic read

Love love? There is a reason it’s one of the most common subjects for writers and poets alike. While there are many out there, Pablo Neruda is a perennial favourite. This Chilean bard definitely had a way of describing the potent emotions that defy the confines of language.

Love Poems by Pablo Neruda, Amazon, $18.

