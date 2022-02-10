Menu

Weather

Overnight rain creates slippery roads in Saskatoon

By David Giles Global News
Posted February 10, 2022 11:43 am
Rain overnight in Saskatoon created icy conditions on streets and sidewalks, with the temperature just above the freezing mark. View image in full screen
Rain overnight in Saskatoon created icy conditions on streets and sidewalks, with the temperature just above the freezing mark. Slavo Kutas / Global News

Saskatoon residents woke up Thursday to wet and slippery roads and sidewalks.

Rain overnight created icy conditions with the temperature just above the freezing mark.

Most streets that have been plowed were wet with slippery sections, city officials said.

Read more: S’no removal — Snow on local Saskatoon streets could simply be left to melt

The city was reporting that streets packed with snow are very slippery.

Sanders were out all night on priority streets and 16 units are currently applying salt and sand, with a focus on major streets, bridge decks and intersections.

More rain mixed with snow is forecast for Thursday, before the temperature drops to -17 C overnight.

Read more: Should snow be removed from residential streets routinely in Saskatoon?

Highways outside of Saskatoon are reported to have icy or slippery sections.

A portion of Highway 11 just south of Davidson remained closed Thursday morning due to a multi-vehicle crash.

The latest road conditions can be found on Saskatchewan’s Highway Hotline.

Download the SkyTracker weather app for the latest conditions and warnings.

Click to play video: 'Snowy Saskatoon streets frustrate residents' Snowy Saskatoon streets frustrate residents
Snowy Saskatoon streets frustrate residents
