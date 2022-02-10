Overnight rain creates slippery roads in Saskatoon

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon residents woke up Thursday to wet and slippery roads and sidewalks.

Rain overnight created icy conditions with the temperature just above the freezing mark.

Most streets that have been plowed were wet with slippery sections, city officials said.

The city was reporting that streets packed with snow are very slippery.

Sanders were out all night on priority streets and 16 units are currently applying salt and sand, with a focus on major streets, bridge decks and intersections.

More rain mixed with snow is forecast for Thursday, before the temperature drops to -17 C overnight.

Highways outside of Saskatoon are reported to have icy or slippery sections.

A portion of Highway 11 just south of Davidson remained closed Thursday morning due to a multi-vehicle crash.

The latest road conditions can be found on Saskatchewan’s Highway Hotline.

Download the SkyTracker weather app for the latest conditions and warnings.

