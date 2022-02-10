Menu

Canada

Chuckwagon races return to Calgary Stampede

By Radana Williams Global News
Posted February 10, 2022 9:42 am

Chuckwagon fans rejoice! One of the biggest events of the Calgary Stampede will return this year.

The Stampede announced the return of the Grandstand-packing races on its social media platforms.

Read more: 2020 Calgary Stampede cancelled for first time in over 100 years amid COVID-19

The 2022 Rangeland Derby will feature 27 Chuckwagon drivers racing over nine nightly heats.

The Chucks haven’t happened for two years — the pandemic caused the cancellation of the Stampede in 2020, and last year’s scaled-back event did not feature the races.

At the time, Stampede organizers said given the lack of racing prior to the greatest outdoor show on earth, it would not be safe to allow the competition to go on.

Tickets for the derby are already on sale.

The Stampede kicks off July 8.

