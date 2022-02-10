Police warn about significant delays at Ambassador Bridge as protest continues into 4th day

Send this page to someone via email

A protest against COVID-19 measures is preventing Canada-bound traffic from crossing the Ambassador Bridge for yet another day.

Police say those using the border bridge to cross into the U.S. can expect significant delays and are telling all motorists to avoid both access points to the span due to the ongoing demonstration.

The protest on the Canadian side of the bridge has prevented Canada-bound traffic from crossing since the demonstration began Monday.

Police say the potential for congestion along Wyandotte Street West near the Ambassador Bridge could result in travel delays for students attending schools in the nearby areas.

Read more: Ford Canada shuts Windsor auto plant as Ambassador Bridge blockade continues

Protesters are being advised not to endanger members of the public or engage in illegal activities after a man was arrested Wednesday for driving in an unsafe manner.

Story continues below advertisement

The bridge between Windsor, Ont., and Detroit is considered the busiest international commercial land border crossing in North America.

In an interview with CBC’s Metro Morning, Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens said about 150 people are protesting at the bridge.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he and Premier Doug Ford are working to get the situation in Windsor under control.