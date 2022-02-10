Raptors face the Rockets, look for 8th straight win

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto Raptors (30-23, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (15-39, 15th in the Western Conference)

Houston; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockets -6.5; over/under is 223.5

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto will attempt to keep its seven-game win streak alive when the Raptors take on Houston.

The Rockets have gone 8-17 at home. Houston has a 3-3 record in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Wood is averaging 17.7 points and 10.3 rebounds for the Rockets. Kevin Porter Jr. is averaging 16 points and 7.1 assists over the past 10 games for Houston.

Pascal Siakam is averaging 21.6 points, 8.9 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Raptors. Gary Trent Jr. is averaging 24.9 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 3-7, averaging 108.4 points, 40.2 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.4 points per game.

Raptors: 8-2, averaging 116.0 points, 45.7 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 9.5 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.7 points.

INJURIES: Rockets: Usman Garuba: out (wrist), Eric Gordon: day to day (heel).

Raptors: Goran Dragic: out (personal).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

