Calgary woman speaks out after dog killed in attack

Send this page to someone via email

Jean Sinclair and a friend were out for an afternoon walk Tuesday in Coventry Hills with her beloved dog Lexi.

“She had the most lovely personality you could wish for. She was friends with everyone,” Sinclair said.

Then the unthinkable happened.

“At the top of the path, there were two men across the road. One had a big dog on leash, and the other had the dog that attacked Lexi,” Sinclair said.

“We turned to come down the pathway and suddenly it grabbed her and shook her and shook her and shook her. It shouldn’t have happened,” she said in tears.

Sinclair rushed Lexi to a vet clinic, her dog clinging to life. Sadly, the vet told her that Lexi’s injuries were too extensive. She made the heartbreaking decision to let her go.

Story continues below advertisement

“She was all wrapped up in a blanket and I held her. Afterward, we held her and told her how much we loved her,” Sinclair said.

Sinclair said she doesn’t want Lexi’s death to be in vain and hopes this story reminds owners to always leash their dogs unless in a specified area.

“That dog should have been on a leash. There’s a rule in the park — they should be on leash,” she said.

“I think the city should put up more signs on pathways like this,” said Sinclair’s granddaughter, Jamie Fontaine.

“I would like to see more bylaw officers out to watch these pathways,” Fontaine said. “I think they need to monitor it more because so many people don’t use a leash.”

The City of Calgary’s Animal Services confirms that it is investigating the incident.

Related News B.C. man issues warning after beloved dog dies from choking on ball