Calgary police investigating life-threatening assault

A man was taken to hospital with critical injuries after an assault in Calgary on Wednesday, police said.
He was bleeding, slumped over in a bus shelter near the Esso gas station on Macleod Trail and Glenmore Trail when emergency crews arrived after 9 p.m., officers said.
The man ran away, but police found him under the pedestrian bridge by Chinook Centre.
Police said the victim is not co-operative, and there is no word on a suspect.
