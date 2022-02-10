Menu

Crime

Calgary police investigating life-threatening assault

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted February 10, 2022 12:11 am
calgary assault View image in full screen
Calgary police responded to a life-threatening assault on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. Global News

A man was taken to hospital with critical injuries after an assault in Calgary on Wednesday, police said.

He was bleeding, slumped over in a bus shelter near the Esso gas station on Macleod Trail and Glenmore Trail when emergency crews arrived after 9 p.m., officers said.

calgary assault View image in full screen
Calgary police responded to a life-threatening assault on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. Global News

The man ran away, but police found him under the pedestrian bridge by Chinook Centre.

Police said the victim is not co-operative, and there is no word on a suspect.

