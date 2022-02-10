Calgary police investigating life-threatening assault

Send this page to someone via email

A man was taken to hospital with critical injuries after an assault in Calgary on Wednesday, police said.

He was bleeding, slumped over in a bus shelter near the Esso gas station on Macleod Trail and Glenmore Trail when emergency crews arrived after 9 p.m., officers said.

The man ran away, but police found him under the pedestrian bridge by Chinook Centre.

Police said the victim is not co-operative, and there is no word on a suspect.