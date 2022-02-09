Menu

Canada

Brown returns as Calgary Stampeders’ defensive line coach

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 9, 2022 9:31 pm
McMahon Stadium in Calgary site of the Labour Day Classic between the Edmonton Elks and the Calgary Stampeders.
McMahon Stadium in McMahon Stadium in Calgary site of the Labour Day Classic between the Edmonton Elks and the Calgary Stampeders. Dave Campbell/630 CHED

Cornell Brown is back with the Calgary Stampeders coaching staff.

Head coach Dave Dickenson announced Wednesday that Brown will round out his ’22 staff as the Stampeders defensive line coach.

READ MORE: Stampeders GM not expecting to be active in CFL free agency

It’s the same position he held with Calgary under then head coach John Hufnagel from 2008-10. Hufnagel is now the Stampeders president/GM.

Trending Stories

“I was with Cornell at the beginning of my coaching career and I’m happy to be working with him again,” Dickenson said in a statement. “I know he’s a quality individual and a quality coach.

“He brings a lot of energy and he will help our pass rush game.”

Brown takes over from Corey Mace, who became the Toronto Argonauts defensive co-ordinator in January.

Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2022 The Canadian Press
