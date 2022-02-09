Surrey daycare says anti-vaccine mandate protesters disrupting business

Send this page to someone via email

A daycare in Surrey, B.C., is hoping anti-vaccine mandate protesters will not be disrupting its services again Wednesday.

Demonstrators gathered near the Pacific Highway border crossing at 176th Street Tuesday night.

The group was there most of the day with tents, heaters, a fire pit and portable toilets.

The numbers did not increase as darkness fell but a nearby daycare operator said not only has the camp taken over their parking lot, but she also said protesters spent the day honking, shouting and playing loud music.

In addition, she also said they left their vehicles running.

“Just go straight down one block and there’s a big, empty field,” Sandra Christian, owner of Creative Kids Learning Centres, told Global News.

“Bring your protest down to the empty field. Leave the child-care centre alone. The children, the families, our parking situation and the noise. Not to mention the amount of time and energy this has taken away from our week already.

“We’re just tired.”

Creative Kids Learning Centres has put out a sign asking protesters not to park in front of their business.

Surrey RCMP said they have received concerns from business owners in the area.

“The main concern (is) general noise, as well as some congestion and parking issues,” Cpl. Vanessa Munn with Surrey RCMP said Tuesday.

The protesters have said they plan to stay until all federal and provincial vaccine mandates and COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.