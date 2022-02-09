Menu

Canada

Surrey daycare says anti-vaccine mandate protesters disrupting business

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted February 9, 2022 3:15 pm
Click to play video: 'Anti-vaccine protest at border disrupts Surrey daycare' Anti-vaccine protest at border disrupts Surrey daycare
An anti-vaccine mandate protest at the Pacific border crossing is making life very uncomfortable for the kids, parents and staff at a South Surrey daycare.

A daycare in Surrey, B.C., is hoping anti-vaccine mandate protesters will not be disrupting its services again Wednesday.

Demonstrators gathered near the Pacific Highway border crossing at 176th Street Tuesday night.

The group was there most of the day with tents, heaters, a fire pit and portable toilets.

The numbers did not increase as darkness fell but a nearby daycare operator said not only has the camp taken over their parking lot, but she also said protesters spent the day honking, shouting and playing loud music.

In addition, she also said they left their vehicles running.

“Just go straight down one block and there’s a big, empty field,” Sandra Christian, owner of Creative Kids Learning Centres, told Global News.

“Bring your protest down to the empty field. Leave the child-care centre alone. The children, the families, our parking situation and the noise. Not to mention the amount of time and energy this has taken away from our week already.

“We’re just tired.”

Pacific Highway protest View image in full screen
Creative Kids Learning Centres has put out a sign asking protesters not to park in front of their business. Global News
Click to play video: 'Vaccine mandate protesters vow to remain at B.C. legislature' Vaccine mandate protesters vow to remain at B.C. legislature
Vaccine mandate protesters vow to remain at B.C. legislature

Read more: Trucks lining up again at Coutts border crossing, protesters plan to stay for the long haul

Surrey RCMP said they have received concerns from business owners in the area.

“The main concern (is) general noise, as well as some congestion and parking issues,” Cpl. Vanessa Munn with Surrey RCMP said Tuesday.

The protesters have said they plan to stay until all federal and provincial vaccine mandates and COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Anti Vaccine Mandate tagSurrey protest taganti-vaccine mandate protest tagCreative Kids tagSurrey Border Protest tagCreative Kids Learning Centres tagPac Highway protest tagSurrey border protest daycare tagSurrey daycare tag

