Special meetings at Winnipeg’s City Hall to address ongoing protest concerns

Special meetings at City Hall are taking place Wednesday and Thursday as Winnipeg politicians figure out the next steps in dealing with the ongoing anti-COVID-mandate protest at the Manitoba Legislature sparked by the so-called “Freedom Convoy.”

The Winnipeg Police Board met with police chief Danny Smyth Wednesday morning. According to a release from board chair Coun. Markus Chambers (St. Norbert – Seine River), the result of that meeting appears to be that the board is satisfied the protest is being handled appropriately by law enforcement, despite complaints by Winnipeggers.

Prior to the meeting Wednesday morning, Chambers told 680 CJOB the message from Winnipeggers had come through loud and clear.

“Winnipeggers have been reaching out to myself, my colleagues and other members of the police board, expressing their concerns and frustrations around this process,” Chambers said.

“In terms of what we’re seeing of police, it has been peaceful in the sense that the organizers have been working with the service, but it’s also about respecting the rights and freedoms of those individuals that are being impacted right now, that are living in the area, the businesses in the area.

“We also have to recognize that they have rights and freedoms as well … they’ve expressed their concerns, they’ve expressed their rights and we need to pay attention to that as well.”

Chambers said there are other ongoing protests on the legislative grounds that are able to make a statement without harassing area residents or disrupting traffic.

“(We need to) ensure the livability of area residents is maintained, that they’re not having injurious effects as a result of from the incessant horn blowing, as well as the bylaw infractions that are being missed — open fire, I’m hearing reports of open alcohol, blocking our streets 24-7, basically.

“You can protest — and we encourage peaceful protest if protests start to happen — but it is a matter of still abiding by the laws that are in place.”

Chambers’ statements echo those of mayor Brian Bowman on Tuesday, who said he’s calling a special meeting of council Thursday to address the situation.

Bowman has criticized the police response to the protests, suggesting he’s heard a strong desire from Winnipeggers to have the laws enforced evenly to all.

Council’s agenda for Thursday includes a call for “immediate compliance with all applicable laws; including those related to traffic and noise bylaws.”

In a statement Wednesday, the protest organizers said they are working closely with police to ensure minimal disruptions, including following a self-proclaimed ‘code of conduct.’

