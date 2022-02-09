Menu

Canada

Man pleads guilty to aggravated assault in stabbing of OPP officer

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted February 9, 2022 12:24 pm
OPP View image in full screen
A man has entered a guilty plea to aggravated assault for stabbing an OPP officer. Global News file

Wednesday, a man accused of stabbing an OPP officer entered his plea.

Charles Parkinson pleaded not guilty to attempted murder but guilty to the lesser charges of aggravated assault and guilty to disarming a peace officer.

Parkinson was arrested in March in relation to the assault of an OPP officer near Foxboro, northwest of Belleville.

Parkinson, who was 26 at the time of the incident, is accused of stabbing the officer, an incident that triggered a shelter-in-place for the Foxboro area.

According to the Crown, a Quinte West OPP officer attempted a traffic stop on County Road 14, just west of Highway 62, after Parkinson was clocked going 70 km/h over the speed limit.

Once pulled over, a physical altercation took place between Parkinson and the OPP officer, with Parkinson eventually stabbing the officer with a knife he had in his vehicle.

The court heard that the officer sustained stab wounds to the kneck area, which along with several other injuries led him to spend time at Belleville General Hospital.

The officer has been unable to return to work since the incident.

A sentencing date will be determined on March 8.

