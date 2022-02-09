Menu

Crime

Peterborough man arrested after pickup truck stolen from Lindsay dealership during test drive

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 9, 2022 11:28 am
Lindsay police made an arrest following the theft of a vehicle from an auto dealership on Jan. 13, 2022. View image in full screen
Lindsay police made an arrest following the theft of a vehicle from an auto dealership on Jan. 13, 2022. Pexels

Lindsay police say an arrest has been made following an investigation into the theft of a vehicle from a dealership in mid-January.

The City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service says on Jan. 13, officials at an auto dealership in Lindsay reported a man had failed to return a black 2021 Ford Ranger Supercrew truck after taking the vehicle for a test drive.

Read more: Pickup truck stolen from Lindsay dealership during test drive, police say

Police on Wednesday said the vehicle was recovered following an investigation that also included the Peterborough Police Service and Durham Regional Police Service.

An arrest warrant was issued on Tuesday, which led to the arrest of one suspect.

Jordan Moody, 19, of Peterborough, was charged with theft over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, failure to comply with an undertaking and failure to comply with a probation order.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on March 10.

