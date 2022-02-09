Kenney apologizes after comparing those who don’t have COVID-19 vaccine to AIDS victims

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney has apologized for comparing the stigma of being unvaccinated for COVID-19 to the plight of HIV-AIDS patients in the 1980s.

In a post on Twitter Wednesday morning, Kenney calls it an inappropriate analogy.

In my new conference yesterday I made an inappropriate analogy to the stigmatization of people with AIDS. I was wrong to do so and apologize without reservation. — Jason Kenney (@jkenney) February 9, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

Kenney told a news conference on Tuesday evening it’s wrong to judge and stigmatize people who have decided not to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

He compared it to attitudes decades ago when some people wanted HIV-AIDS patients isolated for the health protection of others.

Kenney has a personal tie to the issue, fighting in San Francisco in the 1980s to overturn a law extending hospital visitation rights to gay couples — a move aimed at preventing people from visiting their dying partners.

The Opposition NDP calls Kenney’s comparison despicable and says Kenney has no credibility passing himself off as a human rights defender.

10:21 Alberta ending vaccine passport program and other COVID-19 public health restrictions Alberta ending vaccine passport program and other COVID-19 public health restrictions