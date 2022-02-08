Menu

City of Edmonton dealing with overflowing road issues after freeze-thaw cycles

By Lisa MacGregor Global News
Posted February 8, 2022 10:23 pm
Click to play video: 'Overflowing road issues for Edmonton from freeze and thaw cycles' Overflowing road issues for Edmonton from freeze and thaw cycles
The work continues for the City of Edmonton, as crews try to clear the mess on streets and sidewalks thanks to yet another melt. As Lisa MacGregor reports, the labor is also trickling down to homeowners who are having to chip away at snow left behind from the freeze-thaw cycles.

City of Edmonton road crews have been busy fielding calls about flooded streets and sidewalks after a mixed bag of recent warm and cold weather, sprinkled with bouts of freezing rain and snowfall.

As of Tuesday afternoon, crews had cleared 1,000 catch basins — but that was only 50 per cent of the work that needed to be done to fix roadway issues addressed by Edmontonians.

As the melt continues, the city expects calls to 311 to go up for snow removal concerns. Andrew Grant, from the City of Edmonton’s infrastructure field operations department, said they will increase resources.

“The work never really stops,” Grant, said.

Read more: Edmonton road crews addressing pooling water as snow-clearing efforts continue

According to Environment Canada, Edmonton saw roughly 75 centimetres of snow from November to the start of February.

The national weather agency said January is usually the snowiest month and March is the 2nd snowiest — so Edmonton could still see more.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton weather forecast: Tuesday, February 8, 2022' Edmonton weather forecast: Tuesday, February 8, 2022
Edmonton weather forecast: Tuesday, February 8, 2022

Grant acknowledged melting windrows piled up by blading crews aren’t helping the situation but adds, it’s not the only contributing factor to the icy, slushy mess on sidewalks and streets.

Trending Stories

“I think a lot of the issue is just the melt off people’s private property.

“Everything is designed to drain to the road (but) when you have a continuous freeze-thaw cycles, the water runs and then freezes overnight. “

Read more: Edmonton’s road-clearing crews switching gears with bizarre weather

The top priority for the city this week is clearing catch basins and crews are working 24/7 to get that work done. But Grant said homeowners need to do their part to chip in with snow removal.

“It’s definitely a little bit of everyone’s responsibility. We’re working on the catch basins to make sure that water has somewhere to go, but as well it is important that traction material is getting put down,” Grant said.

People are encouraged to call 311 to report any issues related to the freeze-thaw cycles or snow removal.

As for potholes, the city said it has a dedicated crew that works year-round to repair them — especially big ones that are a safety concern. But a big melt instead of more freeze-thaw cycles will help reduce the amount come spring, Grant said.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton parking ban compliance ‘poor’ says city, hampering snow clearing efforts' Edmonton parking ban compliance ‘poor’ says city, hampering snow clearing efforts
Edmonton parking ban compliance ‘poor’ says city, hampering snow clearing efforts – Jan 31, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
