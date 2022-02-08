Montreal entrepreneur, talk show host promotes Black businesses

Send this page to someone via email

Keithy Antoine is the founder and co-owner of Espace Urbain, a boutique at the St-Hubert plaza based on the concept of a co-op.

“But that’s one of the things I do,” she said, pointing to a long list of projects she’s involved with.

“I’m also the founder and director of the organization Union Urbain,” which she said is partly responsible for organizing the annual Afro Urbain festival which celebrates the cultures and arts of peoples of African descent.

Antoine is also an artist, TV host and DJ.

Her aim with all of these projects, the single mother of two pointed out, is to give more visibility to Afro-descendants.

“To be where you’re not expected,” she stressed.

She believes Black businesses, cultures, artists and professionals need more visibility and support to help them succeed.

Ceendy Mostova, her business partner, agrees, saying ignorance is a huge barrier and more needs to be done to normalize Black cultures and enterprises.

“To get over the stereotypes, the misunderstanding, and for people to get familiar,” she noted.

That’s one function that the boutique serves, according to the two women.

It’s a shared space where different entrepreneurs rent a section to market and sell their products.

“We have over 100 different people in Montreal selling their products in the boutique,” Mostova said.

It’s also a co-working boutique where entrepreneurs can meet clients, have meetings and network — the kind of mutual support those who use the space say is needed.

“It’s extremely important because we get to exchange information as professionals, as artists, as project managers, and it’s also a place that promotes businesses,” said Oumalker Idil Kalif, a project manager who uses the space for her work.

Still, Antoine is encouraged by what she believes is a shift in public sentiment towards Black enterprises and cultures, saying people are demanding change.

“You can slow down evolution or revolution, but you can’t stop it,” she said.

“So I guess that’s what we’re witnessing.”

