SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: Peterborough reports 2 new deaths, 17 in hospital

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 8, 2022 5:09 pm
Click to play video: 'How much longer will we be wearing masks?' How much longer will we be wearing masks?
WATCH: Ontario plans to ease more restrictions in two weeks' time. The gradual lifting of public health measures has many people wondering when mask mandates could be gone for good. Health experts say that's likely not happening anytime soon.

Peterborough Public Health has reported two new deaths and 23 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and an outbreak resolved, according to data released late Tuesday afternoon.

The health unit’s COVID-19 tracker, issued at 4 p.m., reported the following data for the jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation:

Read more: COVID-19: Paxlovid pill available at Peterborough Regional Health Centre for eligible patients

Deaths: 53 since the pandemic was declared — two more since Monday’s update. The health unit says one of the individuals was a man in his 70s with unknown vaccination status, and the other was a man in his 90s who was vaccinated. They are the first deaths reported since Feb. 2.

New PCR-confirmed cases: 23 since the Monday, Feb. 7 update.

PCR lab-confirmed active cases: 227 — down from 237 on Monday. The health unit notes the number of active cases being reported is an “underestimation” due to changes to PCR testing availability effective Dec. 31, 2021.

Cumulative lab-confirmed cases: 5,191 since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

Hospitalized cases: Peterborough Regional Health Centre late Tuesday afternoon reported 17 inpatients with COVID-19 — four less than Monday. The hospital reports one patient transfer related to provincial directives so far in 2022.

The health unit Tuesday reported 193 cumulative hospitalized cases since the pandemic’s beginnings, three more since Monday’s update, and 33 cases (unchanged) have been admitted to an intensive care unit since March 2020.

Story continues below advertisement

Resolved cases: 31 more since Monday’s update. The 4,911 cumulative resolved cases make up approximately 94.6 per cent of all lab-confirmed cases since the pandemic was declared.

Vaccination: Daily updates are posted on the COVID-19 tracker. Of note, 326,303 doses have been administered since Jan. 26, 2021.

  • Eligible residents (ages five and up): 86.6 per cent have one dose;  82.4 per cent have two doses and 52.6 per cent have three doses.
  • Adults (age 18 and up): 89.5 per cent have one dose; 87.5 per cent have two doses and 60.3 per cent have three doses.
  • Youth (ages five to 11): 53.7 per cent have one dose and 22.4 per cent have two doses.
  • 122,644 residents have received a first dose while 116,628 have received two doses and 74,466 have received a third (booster dose).
Click to play video: 'Vaccination coverage in Peterborough area lower in three age bands' Vaccination coverage in Peterborough area lower in three age bands
Vaccination coverage in Peterborough area lower in three age bands

Clinics/testing: The health unit updates its list of clinics on its website offering first, second and third doses for adults and first doses for children aged five to 11. Walk-ins are available for any eligible age or dose at the Healthy Planet Arena in Peterborough. All other sites require appointments to be booked on Ontario’s online portal or by calling the provincial vaccine booking call centre at 1-833-943-3900.

Trending Stories

A number of Peterborough and area pharmacies offer vaccinations to eligible recipients. Appointments are required and can be made by calling the respective pharmacies or visiting the Ontario government’s website.

Story continues below advertisement

Testing continues at Peterborough Regional Health Centre’s assessment centre at 1 Hospital Dr. More information about booking a test through the COVID-19 Assessment Centre can be found on the health unit’s website.

The health unit also encourages parents to submit the results of students’ rapid-antigen tests to assist in monitoring situations in school settings. Results can be submitted online.

Active outbreaks

The health unit reported no new outbreaks on Tuesday. An outbreak was declared resolved at St. Joseph’s at Fleming long-term care in Peterborough (declared Dec. 29, 2021).

Active outbreaks include (unless indicated, case details not made available):

  • Congregate living facility (no. 22) in Peterborough: Declared Fen. 4
  • Maple View Retirement Residence in Norwood: Declared Feb. 3
  • Congregate living setting in Peterborough (no. 20): Declared Jan. 30.
  • Congregate living setting in Peterborough County (no. 19): Declared Jan. 28.
  • Centennial Place long-term care in Millbrook: Declared Jan. 14. The home on Jan. 28 reported three active cases among residents — down from six on Monday and eight reported on Jan. 19.
  • Peterborough Retirement Residence: Declared Jan. 14.
  • Kawartha Heights Retirement Living: Declared Jan. 14.
  • Peterborough Regional Health Centre: Declared Jan. 10 on the B4 inpatient unit.
  • Sherbrooke Heights Retirement Residence in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 8.
  • Congregate living facility (no. 9) in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 6.
  • Congregate living facility (no. 7): Declared Dec. 29.
  • Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough: Declared Dec. 28, the home initially reported five staff cases. On Jan. 20 there were 16 cases (six residents, 10 staff). However, on Jan. 26 the facility reported no active cases but the outbreak remains in effect.
  • Riverview Manor long-term care in Peterborough: Declared Dec. 28.

There have been 853 cases (four more since Monday’s update) associated with 101 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared — 276 cases in the past 30 days and 27 cases over the past seven days.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Ontario begins to ease restrictions in long-term care homes' Ontario begins to ease restrictions in long-term care homes
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagPeterborough Public Health tagPeterborough County taghow many cases in Peterborough? tagPeterborough COVID-19 tagPeterborough COVID tagHiawatha First Nation tagCurve Lake First Nation tagPeterborough vaccination tagPeterborough cases tagPeterborough outbreaks tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers