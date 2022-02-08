Menu

Crime

Guelph man accused of walking into traffic and exposing himself: police

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted February 8, 2022 10:44 am
Guelph police badge View image in full screen
Guelph police have charged a man with committing an indecent act. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police say an arrest has been made following reports that someone walked into traffic and exposed himself to drivers on Monday afternoon.

Officers were called to the area of Woodlawn and Nicklin roads just after 3 p.m. after getting several calls.

Police said witnesses reported that a man was acting strangely, walking into traffic and exposing himself.

A man was located and arrested. He has been charged with committing an indecent act.

The accused has not been identified but will make a court appearance on March 25.

