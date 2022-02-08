Guelph man accused of walking into traffic and exposing himself: police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Guelph police say an arrest has been made following reports that someone walked into traffic and exposed himself to drivers on Monday afternoon.

Officers were called to the area of Woodlawn and Nicklin roads just after 3 p.m. after getting several calls.

Police said witnesses reported that a man was acting strangely, walking into traffic and exposing himself.

A man was located and arrested. He has been charged with committing an indecent act.

The accused has not been identified but will make a court appearance on March 25.

2:16 Death of Vineland, Ont. winemaker deemed ‘suspicious’: police Death of Vineland, Ont. winemaker deemed ‘suspicious’: police