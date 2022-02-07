SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19: Another 32 deaths reported in B.C. as hospital numbers jump up again

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted February 7, 2022 7:13 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. reports 987 COVID-19 positive patients in hospital, 141 in critical care' B.C. reports 987 COVID-19 positive patients in hospital, 141 in critical care
B.C. health officials release a written report Monday, Feb. 7, with the COVID-19 case numbers for three days of reporting. Legislative bureau chief Keith Baldrey has details, including 32 deaths related to the virus over the weekend and the latest hotspot in the province.

The number of people in hospital in B.C. with COVID-19 jumped up again over the weekend with another 41 admissions and positive tests.

This brings the total number of people in hospital to 987 as of Monday.

Two more people also had to be admitted to the ICU, bringing that total to 141.

Click to play video: 'B.C. vehicle convoys staged in support of Ottawa COVID-19 mandate protesters' B.C. vehicle convoys staged in support of Ottawa COVID-19 mandate protesters
B.C. vehicle convoys staged in support of Ottawa COVID-19 mandate protesters

In addition, another 32 people died from complications due to COVID over the weekend, with that number now totalling 2,707 since the start of the pandemic.

There were 3,287 new cases of the virus counted over the weekend, which includes 1,326 from Friday to Saturday, 1,118 from Saturday to Sunday and 843 from Sunday to Monday.

However, it is thought there are significant undercounts given current restrictions on testing in the province.

There are 23,739 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, and 306,419 people who tested positive have recovered.

Trending Stories

There have now been 334,229 cases of COVID-19 in B.C. since the start of the pandemic.

Click to play video: 'Counter-protesters block anti-COVID-19 mandate convoy in Vancouver' Counter-protesters block anti-COVID-19 mandate convoy in Vancouver
Counter-protesters block anti-COVID-19 mandate convoy in Vancouver

As of Monday, 90.2 per cent (4,498,488) of eligible people five and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 84.6 per cent (4,218,470) have received their second dose.

In addition, 93.0 per cent (4,311,140) of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, 90.3 per cent (4,187,145) received their second dose and 49.7 per cent (2,305,999) have received a third dose.

Also, 93.4 per cent (4,038,281) of all eligible adults in B.C. have received their first dose, 90.8 per cent (3,927,001) received their second dose and 52.9 per cent (2,288,305) have received a third dose.

There have been 11 new health-care facility outbreaks at Good Samaritan Delta View Care Centre (Fraser Health), Pondarosa, Castleview Care Centre, Overlander Residential Care, Spring Valley Care Centre, Village by the Station (Interior Health), Sunridge Place, Island View Place, Nanaimo Seniors Village, Sluggett House and Glacier View Lodge (Island Health). The outbreaks at Laurel Place (Fraser Health), Kelowna General Hospital, Mariposa Gardens, Heritage Square, Lakeview Lodge, Crestview Village, Summerland Senior’s Village (Interior Health), Eagle Ridge Manor, Fir Park Village, The Summit, Saanich Peninsula Hospital – Long Term Care and Glenwarren Lodge (Island Health) have been declared over, for a total of 57 facilities with ongoing outbreaks.

