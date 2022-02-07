Menu

Health

Edmonton doctors call on UCP to release timely opioid poisoning data

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 7, 2022 5:21 pm
Click to play video: 'Edmonton Zone Medical Staff Association raises concerns over province’s response to opioid crisis' Edmonton Zone Medical Staff Association raises concerns over province’s response to opioid crisis
Over the past week, the province has announced a number of steps to try to combat the sharp increase in opioid-related poisoning deaths in Alberta. In a recent letter, the Edmonton Zone Medical Staff Association calls the government's response insufficient. It's Opioid Poisoning Committee is concerned the government is not focusing its efforts in the right direction. Nicole Stillger reports – Dec 12, 2021

A group of Edmonton doctors is calling on the province to release timely data on opioid poisonings to better mobilize resources.

The Edmonton Zone Medical Staff Association says it has twice requested local geographic data from the Alberta government on drug-related emergency services calls, overdoses and deaths.

Read more: Alberta’s drug poisoning crisis is escalating. Can it be turned around in 2022?

The association says they sent letters to Health Minister Jason Copping last December and Associate Minister Mike Ellis of mental health and addictions in January with no response.

The province did not respond to a request for comment.

Click to play video: 'Documentary on opioid crisis from southern Alberta filmmaker set to hit theatres' Documentary on opioid crisis from southern Alberta filmmaker set to hit theatres
Story continues below advertisement

Alberta’s substance use surveillance dashboard was last updated in January, but it only includes details of overdose deaths until October 2021 and EMS responses by city until the end of January.

Trending Stories

Drug poisoning deaths have hit all-time highs in Alberta as 2021 became the deadliest year on record, with two months of data yet to be released.

Edmonton physicians say there needs to be community-relevant data so that frontline workers and community organizations can reduce preventable deaths.

“It is imperative that this information be added to the publicly facing dashboard, and by extension that it be provided in a timely manner,” says a statement from the association.

“This information helps mobilize the resources and efforts in the communities to reduce incidents of harm and death, ensuring that those working on the front lines of this effort can be where they need to be.”

Read more: Edmonton social agency calls for urgent action on overdose crisis: ‘We need to respond’

© 2022 The Canadian Press
