Ukrainian Canadian Congress gathers in Saskatoon to ‘Stand With Ukraine’

Send this page to someone via email

The Ukrainian community in Saskatoon came together on Sunday to show their support for Ukraine during the current situation between that country and Russia.

Roughly 100 people were carrying flags and signs as they walked through downtown. The rally made sure to stop at city hall to show support for their homeland.

“The purpose of the rally today is to continue with the Ukrainian Canadian Congress nationals campaign, to stand with Ukraine, to bring awareness with what’s going on and just show Canadians that we support Ukraine,” said Christina Rybalka, president of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress, Saskatoon Branch.

The campaign to show solidarity with Ukraine was also dressed in blue and yellow.

Story continues below advertisement

Along with Saskatoon, 30 other cities in Canada held the same campaign on Sunday. Those standing say they’re happy with what the government has done so far.

“We’re very happy with the support the Canadian government has provided so far. They’ve expanded Operation UNIFIER, and they’ve donated the $120 million loan to Ukraine, but we are asking for weapons to be donated,” said Rybalka.

However, Russia has not said what their intentions are.

“The buildup of Russian aggression against Ukraine has escalated in the last few weeks… It’s quite frightening what’s happening right now,” said Rybalka.

There is no official word if Russian president Vladimir Putin intends to invade Ukraine, but Russian forces have been massing at the Ukraine border in recent weeks.

1:10 Russia-Ukraine standoff: There will ‘no longer’ be Nordstream 2 if Putin invades, Biden says Russia-Ukraine standoff: There will ‘no longer’ be Nordstream 2 if Putin invades, Biden says