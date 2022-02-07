2 people taken to hospital after collision involving police cruiser in Brampton

Send this page to someone via email

Two people, including a police officer​, have been taken to hospital after a collision in Brampton.

In a series of tweets on Monday, Peel Regional Police said ​that just after 3 p.m., two vehicles and a police cruiser collided in the Boviard Drive East and Hurontario Street area.

Read more: Police seek 2 suspects after woman struck by vehicle in Mississauga

Police initially said only one vehicle and a police cruiser were involved in the collision, but the force has since issued a correction.

UPDATE -CORRECTION

– 1 cruiser & 2 other vehicles

-Officer taken to local hospital, non-life threatening injuries

– 1 driver not injured

– 2nd driver taken to local hospital, awaiting update

– Hurontario closed: Wexford to Brickyard Way

– Bovaird closed: Gillingham to Sunforest — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) February 7, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

The officer was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of one of the other vehicles was also taken to a local hospital. Police are waiting for an update on the person’s injuries.

The other driver was not injured.

Police said Hurontario Street is closed from Wexford Road to Brickyard Way, and Boviard Drive is closed from Gillingham Drive to Sunforest Drive.

2:10 Peel police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 14 year-old girl Peel police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 14 year-old girl