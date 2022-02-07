Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

2 people taken to hospital after collision involving police cruiser in Brampton

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted February 7, 2022 4:26 pm
A Peel Regional Police cruiser View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser at 11 Division in Mississauga. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

Two people, including a police officer​, have been taken to hospital after a collision in Brampton.

In a series of tweets on Monday, Peel Regional Police said ​that just after 3 p.m., two vehicles and a police cruiser collided in the Boviard Drive East and Hurontario Street area.

Read more: Police seek 2 suspects after woman struck by vehicle in Mississauga

Police initially said only one vehicle and a police cruiser were involved in the collision, but the force has since issued a correction.

Story continues below advertisement

The officer was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Trending Stories

The driver of one of the other vehicles was also taken to a local hospital. Police are waiting for an update on the person’s injuries.

The other driver was not injured.

Police said Hurontario Street is closed from Wexford Road to Brickyard Way, and Boviard Drive is closed from Gillingham Drive to Sunforest Drive.

Click to play video: 'Peel police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 14 year-old girl' Peel police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 14 year-old girl
Peel police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 14 year-old girl
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
peel regional police tagBrampton tagpeel police tagBrampton Collision tagHurontario street tagcollision brampton tagBovaird Drive East tagbrampton collision police officer tagpolice officer collision brampton tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers