OPP investigate fatal house fire in Bath, Ont.

One person is dead after a house fire Sunday afternoon in Bath, west of Kingston, Ont.

Lennox and Addington OPP say they went to the house, along with Loyalist Fire Department.

Police say one person made it to safety but another was found dead at the scene.

An investigation into the death is ongoing and is being conducted by the Lennox and Addington OPP, the Office of the Regional Coroner, and Ontario’s Office of the Fire Marshal.

