Canada

OPP investigate fatal house fire in Bath, Ont.

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted February 7, 2022 3:06 pm
OPP View image in full screen
OPP are investigating a fatal house fire in Bath, Ont. Global News file

One person is dead after a house fire Sunday afternoon in Bath, west of Kingston, Ont.

Lennox and Addington OPP say they went to the house, along with Loyalist Fire Department.

Read more: South Frontenac OPP charge snowmobiler with impaired driving

Police say one person made it to safety but another was found dead at the scene.

An investigation into the death is ongoing and is being conducted by the Lennox and Addington OPP, the Office of the Regional Coroner, and Ontario’s Office of the Fire Marshal.

