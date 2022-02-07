Menu

Health

Nova Scotia reports 3 more COVID-19 deaths, 313 new PCR-confirmed cases

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted February 7, 2022 3:27 pm
Click to play video: 'N.S. recreational facilities struggle amid COVID-19 restrictions' N.S. recreational facilities struggle amid COVID-19 restrictions
A rink in Kings County in Nova Scotia has been significantly impacted by COVID-19. And according to the Recreation Facilities Association of Nova Scotia, many are in the same boat. With plenty of cancellations and lack of fundraisers, it’s been tough with operational costs continuing to mount. But there’s hope that COVID restrictions will loosen soon, and get people out again. Callum Smith reports.

Nova Scotia reported three more deaths linked to COVID-19 over the weekend.

The deaths include one woman in her 60s and two in their 70s.

“There is nothing anyone can say to comfort the families and friends who are grieving,” said Premier Tim Houston in a news release.

“This virus continues to have devastating impact for some. Please get vaccinated and follow the public health measures to protect yourself and those around you.”

Nova Scotia recreation facilities yearn for end to COVID-19 restrictions

There were also 10 new hospital admissions on Monday, and six discharges.

A total of 91 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, including 12 patients in intensive care.

The province says the average age of those patients is 65, but ages range from four to 97.

As stated in the release, the vaccination status of those in hospital is:

  • 24 (26.4 per cent) people have had a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine
  • 39 (42.9 per cent)  are fully vaccinated (two doses)
  • 1 (1.1 per cent) is partially vaccinated
  • 27 (29.7 per cent) are unvaccinated

Less than 10 per cent of Nova Scotians are unvaccinated, the province said.

Halifax doctor strives to improve hospital care, supports for patients with addiction

There are an additional 283 people in hospital related to the virus. This includes 137 people who tested positive upon arrival but were admitted for another medical reason, or no longer require specialized COVID-19 care. Another 146 people contracted the virus after being admitted to hospital.

The province reported 313 new PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19 after NSHA labs completed 2,085 tests.

Cases include 135 in Central Zone, 37 in Eastern Zone, 51 in Northern Zone and 90 new cases in Western Zone. The province estimates there are 3,306 active cases.

Hospital outbreaks

Public Health has detected new COVID-19 at five hospital outbreaks.

As stated in the release, this includes:

  • four additional patients in a ward at the Victoria General site of the QEII Health Sciences Centre; a total of 15 patients have tested positive
  • one additional patient in a ward at the Halifax Infirmary site of the QEII Health Sciences Centre; fewer than 10 patients have tested positive
  • one additional patient in a ward at Dartmouth General Hospital; fewer than five patients have tested positive
  • one additional patient in a ward at Aberdeen Hospital in New Glasgow; fewer than 10 patients have tested positive
  • one additional patient in a ward at Northside General Hospital in North Sydney; fewer than 10 patients have tested positive
