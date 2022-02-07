SIU clears 3 Toronto officers of unlawful conduct in incident where 34-year-old man died

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), says there are “no reasonable grounds” to believe three Toronto police officers committed a criminal offence in connection with the death of a man last October.

In a press release issued Monday, the SIU said on Oct. 9, 2021, officers responded to an apartment on Church Street for a man seeking help.

The SIU said three officers attempted to speak to the man through a locked door.

“Upon hearing the sounds of the man crying for help, officers forced open the door and rushed inside,” the release reads.

The agency said officers located a 34-year-old man on the floor, handcuffed him and “placed him in a recovery position.”

“Within moments, the man went into medical distress,” the release reads.

According to the SIU, paramedics administered life-saving measures and the man was transported to hospital where he died.

“Director Martino concluded that the officers involved comported themselves with due care and regard for the man’s wellbeing,” the release reads.

“He noted that the cause of the man’s death remained undetermined at this time. However, he was satisfied that the man’s death was not attributable to any unlawful conduct on the part of the involved officers.”

The SIU says the file has been closed.