2 men charged in connection to convoy-style protests in Waterloo over weekend

Waterloo Regional Police say charges were laid against two men in connection with the protests held in Waterloo over the weekend in support of the so-called “Freedom Convoy.”
The convoys travelled through Waterloo on Saturday and Sunday afternoon.
On the first day, police say the driver of a blue Subaru was part of the protest that was travelling around Peppler and Laurel streets when he allegedly sped up and then slammed his brakes in front of a taxi cab that was following him.
Police say officers investigated and charged a 42-year-old Kitchener man with stunt driving and careless driving. His licence has been suspended for 30 days and the vehicle has also been impounded for 14 days.
Read more: South Asian truckers say freedom convoy protests miss the mark on key issues affecting the industry
On Sunday at around 3:30 p.m., officers detained a semi-trailer truck near Alexandra Avenue in Waterloo that police say was involved in a rolling vehicle protest.
They say a 43-year-old man was charged with unnecessary noise, unnecessary slow driving and additional charges regarding improper documentation for a commercial motor vehicle.
Comments