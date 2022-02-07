Singh urging emergency debate in House amid trucker convoy ‘crisis’

Send this page to someone via email

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says the House of Commons needs to hold an emergency debate on the so-called “Freedom Convoy” protest that continues to snarl streets in the nation’s capital.

In a letter sent to Speaker Anthony Rota on Monday morning, Singh said he would introduce a request for emergency debate later in the day in the House of Commons.

“The situation has reached a crisis point. And in times of crisis, it is important for federal leaders to show leadership, to urge de-escalation, and to work together to find solutions,” Singh wrote in the letter, a copy of which was shared with Global News.

“Solutions are needed not only to the convoy and the resulting blockade, but to the broader situation facing Canadians — a health care system on the brink, health care workers facing burn out, and Canadians who expect a plan on how to get through to the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

He urged a debate on both the continued convoy blockades taking place in Ottawa and other cities across the country, as well as the broader systemic problems in healthcare access laid bare by the Omicron wave over the past month.

The City of Ottawa declared a state of emergency on Sunday amid continued struggles to deal with the convoy that has dug in across the city.

Police began a push to cut off fuel and gas supplies over the weekend, and cleared out one of the encampments in downtown Ottawa that had served as a staging area for parts of the convoy.

The chair of the Ottawa police services board, Diane Deans, on Saturday called the activities of the convoy “terrorism.” That follows days of escalating language from local and provincial officials who have begun calling the convoy’s encampments an “occupation” and “siege” of the downtown core.

Convoy organizers have said they want an end to all COVID-19 public health measures — most of which are under provincial, not federal, jurisdiction — along with the dissolution of the government.

Many participants have maintained the convoy has been peaceful.

As of Sunday night, Ottawa police say there are more than 60 criminal investigations underway into alleged conduct associated with the convoy including “mischief, thefts, hate crimes and property damage.”

There have also been more than 100 tickets issued for offences including “excessive honking, driving the wrong way, defective muffler, no seat belt, alcohol readily available and having the improper class of driving licence.”

Lawyers for downtown residents and the convoy organizers are set to clash in court on Monday over an injunction being sought to end the constant blaring of truck horns throughout the days and nights.

The lawyer for the plaintiffs in that case have also brought a proposed class-action lawsuit that would seek damages for the 11 days of horn blasting. The plaintiffs allege that the sound has prevented residents from sleeping and disrupted schedules, and that this amounts to “torture” because of the high decibel levels.

The lawyer for the convoy organizers has suggested members are coordinating a honking schedule and avoiding honking overnight, though that has been disputed repeatedly on social media by residents.

