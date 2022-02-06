Residents in River Park South coping with street flooding

Send this page to someone via email

The bitter temperatures are wreaking havoc for some residents in River Park South, after a water main break caused major flooding on Fulton St.

Counsellor for the ward, Markus Chambers, told Global News he was notified about the issue on Monday through half a dozen phone calls and multiple social media messages.

“It’s been extremely difficult for their staff to find the leak,” Couns. Chambers told Global News. One week later, the temperature is to blame for the persistent issue.

“The cold, cold weather has really impacted on crews ability to get below the ground and determine the source of the leak,” he says.

Some residents said on Sunday that at its peak, the water was nearly two feet high.

“It was just pure ice and slush so there was no getting out,” resident Lisa Bullock told Global News.

“It got to be so thick that you couldn’t get in and out of your driveway because of the ice and refreeze,” she said.

A city spokesperson said the water main break was placed on reduced flow, not shut off. They say if water main break is not endangering people or property, crews place the main on reduced flow, so crews can attend more critical breaks.

A vehicle which was parked on the street could be seen with ice frozen around the bottom and up the wheels of the car.

View image in full screen vehicle parked on Fulton St seen with ice frozen up to the wheels. Global News

Backhoes were seen working on the issue Sunday afternoon, a hopeful sign for residents in River Park South.

