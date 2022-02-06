Community support pours in for Habitat for Humanity after tool theft

Send this page to someone via email

Just over a week ago, the Kingston chapter of Habitat for Humanity had $4,000 worth of tools stolen from their job site on Rose Abbey Drive.

The stolen goods included drills, saws, batteries, chargers and a brand-new first aid kit.

“We were shocked and really disheartened,” says Jacqueline Collier, chair, Habitat Kingston Limestone Region.

“We’re not-for-profit. What we do is give a hand up to those in our community who need it. And we really were dealt a hand down.”

Upon hearing the news of the theft, the community began an outpouring of support for the charitable organization.

Individuals drove to the site with their own power tools, while many local organizations also stepped up.

“It’s been overwhelming, it really has been,” says Cathy Borowec, CEO, Habitat Kingston Limestone Region.

“Certain businesses in the area, Princess Auto, Home Depot, Lowe’s, Hilti, they’ve all made offers of support.”

One of those companies is ToolHound, an Albert-based tool inventory company, who made a generous offer.

“ToolHound is very pleased to be able to help Habitat repurchase the stolen tools, so that they can continue building affordable housing in the Kingston community,” says Dean Perry, President of ToolHound Inc.

An Ottawa-based company is also helping out in a big way.

Big Steel Box is bringing Habitat for Humanity a container, which will be used to store and lock away their tools when they aren’t being used.

“They’re going to drive it from Ottawa,” says Borowec.

“We don’t have a local outfit here, so they’re going to drive it down.”

A theft like this would typically set a job’s timeline back.

But thanks to all of the community’s support, Habitat’s four-townhome project is expected to still be completed on time.

