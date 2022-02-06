More than 150 people attend vigil held in memory of B.C. woman killed in U.K.

Send this page to someone via email

About 150 people attended a vigil held Saturday in Chelmsford, England, where a woman from Vernon, B.C., died after moving to the U.K. to be with her boyfriend.

According to BBC News, orchids were laid and tributes poured out to honour the life of Ashley Wadsworth.

Wadsworth, 19, is said to have been stabbed to death following a disturbance at an address in Chelmsford, Essex, at 4 p.m., on Feb. 1.

Wadsworth had flown the U.K. to be with her boyfriend, Jack Sepple, in November of last year.

Sepple, 23, has been charged with murder.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Jack Sepple, of Tennyson Road, Chelmsford, appearing in the dock at Colchester Magistrates’ Court accused of the murder of a 19-year-old Canadian woman who was found dead in Chelmsford. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Elizabeth Cook/PA via AP.

According to BBC News, Wadsworth’s sister Hailey read out a special tribute at the vigil, which took place Saturday at a park on Brownings Avenue, close to where she died.

“My beautiful sister,” the message read. “You have done amazing things honey, you cared so much for your family, you always put us first.

“I’m so happy we were so close and grew up together and spent almost every day of our lives together.

“I don’t think I almost ever went a day without talking to you, I love you so much, I’ll never stop missing you, I keep seeing you and I know you’re here watching out for me.”

Story continues below advertisement

1:47 Vernon teen killed in the U.K. reached out for help Vernon teen killed in the U.K. reached out for help

Wadsworth moved from Vernon to the U.K. in November on a six-month visa and media reports indicate she was due to be back in Canada this week.

View image in full screen Jack Sepple, left, is charged with the murder of B.C. woman Ashley Wadsworth. FACEBOOK

Wadsworth’s cousin, Melissa Locke, told BBC News, the family was “so thankful” for the tribute.

Story continues below advertisement

“It was really touching to see. We’re really thankful people are sharing those kinds of things with us, because that’s what we want to see.”

An online fundraiser has been organized by Wadsworth’s family in an effort to raise funds to to bring her back to Canada.

So far, the family has raised $17,000 with a goal of $50,000.

Sepple appeared in court on Friday and remains in custody. He did not apply for bail.

His next court appearance was set for March 7 for a preliminary trial and preparation hearing.