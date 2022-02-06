COVID-19: New Brunswick reports 1 death, 159 people in hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting another COVID-19-related death in the province.

The death of a person over the age of 90 in the Edmundston region is the 259th since the start of the pandemic.

There are 159 people hospitalized as a result of COVID-19, a drop of three since Saturday.

There are 17 patients in intensive care and nine people on ventilators.

ICUs in the province are operating with an average occupancy of 70 per cent.

The provincial dashboard indicates there are 399 health-care workers who are isolating after testing positive for COVID-19.

The COVID-19 dashboard said the province’s hospitals are currently at 88 per cent occupancy and ICU beds are at 70 per cent occupancy.

On Friday, New Brunswick confirmed its first case of BA.2, a new Omicron subvariant that’s said to be more transmissible than the original variant.

— with a file from Alex Cooke