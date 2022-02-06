SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19: New Brunswick reports 1 death, 159 people in hospital

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 6, 2022 2:43 pm
How the Maritime provinces are still rolling out COVID-19 booster shots
Both Nova Scotia and New Brunswick say only about 45 per cent of eligible residents have received a COVID-19 booster shot. Nova Scotia altered its rollout after an apparent slowdown in demand, but as Travis Fortnum reports, New Brunswick isn’t making any changes.

Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting another COVID-19-related death in the province.

The death of a person over the age of 90 in the Edmundston region is the 259th since the start of the pandemic.

Read more: New Omicron subvariant BA.2 detected in New Brunswick

There are 159 people hospitalized as a result of COVID-19, a drop of three since Saturday.

There are 17 patients in intensive care and nine people on ventilators.

ICUs in the province are operating with an average occupancy of 70 per cent.

Trending Stories

The provincial dashboard indicates there are 399 health-care workers who are isolating after testing positive for COVID-19.

The COVID-19 dashboard said the province’s hospitals are currently at 88 per cent occupancy and ICU beds are at 70 per cent occupancy.

On Friday, New Brunswick confirmed its first case of BA.2, a new Omicron subvariant that’s said to be more transmissible than the original variant.

with a file from Alex Cooke 

New Omicron subvariant found in New Brunswick
© 2022 The Canadian Press
