Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Several people caught in avalanche near Pemberton, emergency crews responding

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 5, 2022 6:59 pm
Pemberton Search and Rescue has been deployed in response to an avalanche near the mountain community. View image in full screen
Pemberton Search and Rescue has been deployed in response to an avalanche near the mountain community. British Columbia Search and Rescue Association

Emergency crews were called to Pemberton on Saturday, after several people were caught in an avalanche near the mountain community.

BC Emergency Health Services said it wasn’t immediately clear how many people were swept up by the slide.

Read more: Avalanche warning in B.C. and Alberta expanded

Pemberton Search and Rescue has been deployed, BCEHS said.

The ambulance service deployed four ambulances, a support vehicle, and a helicopter in Pemberton, it added.

Trending Stories

Global News has requested more information from Pemberton RCMP and Pemberton Search and Rescue.

More to come…

Click to play video: 'Dry conditions across southern B.C. bring avalanche warnings' Dry conditions across southern B.C. bring avalanche warnings
Dry conditions across southern B.C. bring avalanche warnings – Jan 20, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
avalanche tagPemberton tagBackcountry tagBC Ambulance tagslide tagBC Avalanche tagAirlift tagpemberton RCMP tagPemberton avalanche tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers