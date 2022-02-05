Several people caught in avalanche near Pemberton, emergency crews responding

Send this page to someone via email

Emergency crews were called to Pemberton on Saturday, after several people were caught in an avalanche near the mountain community.

BC Emergency Health Services said it wasn’t immediately clear how many people were swept up by the slide.

Pemberton Search and Rescue has been deployed, BCEHS said.

The ambulance service deployed four ambulances, a support vehicle, and a helicopter in Pemberton, it added.

Global News has requested more information from Pemberton RCMP and Pemberton Search and Rescue.

More to come…

