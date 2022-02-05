Menu

Canada

Pedestrian killed in Friday night collision, investigation underway, say West Kelowna RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted February 5, 2022 5:57 pm
Flashing lights on top of police patrol car
An officer on patrol and witnesses provided medical attention to the witness, but the pedestrian was later declared dead at the hospital. kali9 / iStock

Police in West Kelowna say a pedestrian was killed in a collision on Friday night. The incident is under investigation.

According to the RCMP, the incident happened just after 11 p.m., along the northbound lanes of Highway 97 near Grizzly Road. A police officer on patrol noticed the collision just after it happened.

RCMP say a sedan was involved, and that medical attention was immediately provided to the pedestrian by the officer and witnesses.

Read more: Okanagan man wanted in connection with violent assault arrested: West Kelowna RCMP

Police say Emergency Health Services transported the pedestrian to hospital.

“Sadly, the pedestrian was later declared deceased at hospital,” police said on Saturday.

RCMP say the driver remained at the scene and cooperated with police. Driving behaviour, impairment and speed do not appear to be factors in the collision.

The road was temporarily closed while police collected evidence and spoke to witnesses.

The B.C. Coroners Service is conducting a parallel investigation.

