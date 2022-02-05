Pedestrian killed in Friday night collision, investigation underway, say West Kelowna RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Police in West Kelowna say a pedestrian was killed in a collision on Friday night. The incident is under investigation.

According to the RCMP, the incident happened just after 11 p.m., along the northbound lanes of Highway 97 near Grizzly Road. A police officer on patrol noticed the collision just after it happened.

RCMP say a sedan was involved, and that medical attention was immediately provided to the pedestrian by the officer and witnesses.

Police say Emergency Health Services transported the pedestrian to hospital.

“Sadly, the pedestrian was later declared deceased at hospital,” police said on Saturday.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP say the driver remained at the scene and cooperated with police. Driving behaviour, impairment and speed do not appear to be factors in the collision.

The road was temporarily closed while police collected evidence and spoke to witnesses.

The B.C. Coroners Service is conducting a parallel investigation.

2:20 Car involved in fatal crash on Gardiner Expressway in Toronto was stolen: sources Car involved in fatal crash on Gardiner Expressway in Toronto was stolen: sources