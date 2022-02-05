2 people including police officer taken to hospital after collision in Brampton

Send this page to someone via email

Two people have been taken to hospital after a collision in Brampton, Ont., police say.

In a series of tweets Saturday morning, police said two vehicles collided in the area of Williams Parkway and Torbram Road.

Officers said one of the vehicles involved was a police vehicle.

UPDATE:

– Female officer went to local hospital and injuries appear non-life threatening

– Male driver in other vehicle went to trauma centre and injuries appear non-life threatening

– MCB is on scene investigating. The @SIUOntario has been notified but has NOT taken carriage — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) February 5, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

Police said one female officer was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police the male driver of the other vehicle was taken to a trauma centre with injuries that appear to be non-life-threatening.

Police said the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has been notified but has not taken carriage of the investigation.