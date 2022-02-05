Menu

Traffic

2 people including police officer taken to hospital after collision in Brampton

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted February 5, 2022 9:59 am
A Peel Regional Police cruiser View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser at 11 Division in Mississauga. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

Two people have been taken to hospital after a collision in Brampton, Ont., police say.

In a series of tweets Saturday morning, police said two vehicles collided in the area of Williams Parkway and Torbram Road.

Read more: Man charged in connection with fatal hit-and-run in Toronto: police

Officers said one of the vehicles involved was a police vehicle.

Police said one female officer was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police the male driver of the other vehicle was taken to a trauma centre with injuries that appear to be non-life-threatening.

Police said the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has been notified but has not taken carriage of the investigation.

