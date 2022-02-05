2 people including police officer taken to hospital after collision in Brampton

Two people have been taken to hospital after a collision in Brampton, Ont., police say.
In a series of tweets Saturday morning, police said two vehicles collided in the area of Williams Parkway and Torbram Road.
Officers said one of the vehicles involved was a police vehicle.
Police said one female officer was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
According to police the male driver of the other vehicle was taken to a trauma centre with injuries that appear to be non-life-threatening.
Police said the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has been notified but has not taken carriage of the investigation.
