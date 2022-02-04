Menu

Entertainment

Shakespeare on the Saskatchewan announces 2022 performance

By Emily-May Simmonds Global News
Posted February 4, 2022 6:38 pm
Theatre actors and organizers bow to good weather as another stellar Shakespeare on the Saskatchewan season comes to a close. View image in full screen
Theatre actors and organizers bow to good weather as another stellar Shakespeare on the Saskatchewan season comes to a close. Vytai Brannan / Global News

Shakespeare on the Saskatchewan has announced Cymbeline as their 2022 performance.

The story is set in ancient Britain and it follows familiar Shakespearean elements, with star-crossed loversmistaken identity, and lost and found children.

Jennifer Brewin will be directing this year’s play through Shakespeare on the Saskatchewan’s partnership with Globe Theatre.

Co-interim festival curator Skye Brandon said he’s excited to do one of Shakespeare’s ‘less known’ plays.

Read more: Saskatoon theatrical community mourns loss of actor, mentor Henry Woolf

“There’s a fair number of people who are interested in wanting to see the plays that they don’t know. That’s not to say we’ll never do Romeo and Juliet again, of course, but he wrote about 37 plays, depending on which ones you count, so I’m pretty excited about that,” said Brandon.

This year’s performance is dedicated to Henry Woolf, artistic director from 1991 to 2001. He was also the teacher for the drama department at the University of Saskatchewan.

Further announcements on additional artistic programming will follow in the weeks ahead.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon lost ‘champion for theatre’: Skye Brandon on Henry Woolf’s death' Saskatoon lost ‘champion for theatre’: Skye Brandon on Henry Woolf’s death
Saskatoon lost ‘champion for theatre’: Skye Brandon on Henry Woolf’s death – Nov 15, 2021
