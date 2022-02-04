Menu

Traffic

Phase 2 parking ban to be lifted in Edmonton at 7 p.m. Friday

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted February 4, 2022 1:56 pm
Click to play video: 'What’s the best way to clear snow in Edmonton?' What’s the best way to clear snow in Edmonton?
WATCH ABOVE: Edmonton's seen a lot of snow this winter. The question is — what do we do with it? As the Griesbach neighbourhood windrow removal pilot project gets started, Morgan Black explores how other cities tackle the winter weather – Jan 21, 2022

The City of Edmonton will lift the Phase 2 parking ban at 7 p.m. Friday.

The citywide ban has been in place for nearly a month, with city and contract crews working to clear snow and ice in residential neighbourhoods down to bare pavement.

Read more: Edmonton ‘on the home stretch’ with Phase 2 parking ban

It was no easy feat, with road crews being met with all types of winter weather along the way, from several freeze/thaw cycles, to freezing rain and snow.

“This was a huge undertaking and a service level we haven’t provided for many years,” said Andrew Grant, general supervisor of infrastructure operations.

“Our crews were out clearing residential roads in all 375 Edmonton neighbourhoods. By the time crews finish, they will have cleared over 5,000 kilometres of residential roadways.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Edmonton road crews addressing pooling water as snow-clearing efforts continue

The Phase 2 ban was initially activated on Dec. 20, 2020. But a week later, it was put on pause because of extremely cold temperatures. The parking ban, and residential blading, resumed on Jan. 10 with the entire city on the agenda again for snow clearing.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Edmonton parking ban compliance ‘poor’ says city, hampering snow clearing efforts' Edmonton parking ban compliance ‘poor’ says city, hampering snow clearing efforts

Grant said the residential clearing was difficult in some neighbourhoods because the roads still had several vehicles parked on them when crews arrived to do their work.

“We do want to sincerely thank the thousands of Edmontonians that partnered with us on this work and moved their vehicles when it was their turn for residential clearing,” Grant said.

“Whether you moved your vehicle a few hours in advance or even just a few minutes before a grader reached your house, we greatly appreciate this cooperation. It takes a community effort to deliver on effective snow clearing.”

Story continues below advertisement

While the Phase 2 parking ban was in place for four weeks, individual communities were only affected for about 72 hours each.

